LIVE UPDATES: 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification draw

FIFA World Cup play off draw

Ten African countries are contending for FIVE tickets available for grasp to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The play-off games will be played on a home and away basis (match-dates will be staged March 24-29) and teams will be seeded in accordance with their latest FIFA rankings.



Ghana will be anxious to find out which country the one-time West African powerhouse would face following the nation’s poor showing in Cameroon.



Five sides from pot 1 will be pitted against five nations from pot 2.



Ghana, pitted in pot 2 could be any of these countries – Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, and Nigeria.



Other countries in the same pot with Ghana are Egypt, Cameroon, Mali, and DR Congo which means the Black Stars cannot meet any of these two countries in the qualifiers.



Ghanaians will be hoping to get a favorable draw in the playoffs because of the Black Stars' abysmal performance in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations ongoing in Cameroon.

The Black Stars lost 3-2 to the Coelacanths of Comoros in the final Group C game at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, to end their AFCON campaign.



The team will hope to use a FIFA Wold Cup qualification to appease Ghanaians.



Ghana last qualified to the World Cup in Brazil 2014.



Follow the live updates below:



