LIVE UPDATES: 2022 World Cup Qualifier: Ghana vs Zimbabwe

Ghana plays Zimbabwe in the 2022 World Cup Qualifier

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb’s coverage of the 2022 World Cup Qualifier between the Black Stars of Ghana and Warriors of Zimbabwe.

Today’s game serves as the debut game for the second arrival of Coach Milovan Rajevac.



There’s a lot of anticipation as Ghana welcome Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium this afternoon.



The Black Stars are second in Group G having garnered 3 points after two games. They beat Ethiopia 1-0 at home and lost to South Africa 1-0 at the FNB stadium in South Africa.



The Warriors of Zimbabwe currently sit at the bottom of the group with just a point. They drew goalless with South Africa at home and lost to Ethiopia by a goal at Addis Ababa.



Ghana will be hoping to turn things around with the appointment of Milovan Rajevac, the coach responsible for the Black Stars’ dazzling feat at the 2010 World Cup.

Below is the starting line-up for the Black Stars:



Jojo Wollacott (GK) Daniel Amartey Jonathan Mensah Alexander Djiku Abdul Rahman Baba Thomas Partey Andre Ayew (C) Mohammed Kudus Issahaku Fatawu Kamaldeen Sulemana Jordan Ayew



Join us for the much-anticipated thrilling game between Ghana and Zimbabwe below:



