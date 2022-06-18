1
LIVE UPDATES: Accra Lions vs Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko Defeat 4567 Asante Kotoko

Sat, 18 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to the LIVE UPDATES as Accra Lions host Asante Kotoko in their final game of the season in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors club last weekend were crowned official champions at a coronation ceremony at the end of the 3-0 win against Elmina Sharks at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Although Kotoko have been crowned champions of the league, the team is expected to fight to help striker Franck Etouga Mbella score goals to win the top scorer award.

On the other hand, Accra Lions have already secured safety and will not be relegated regardless of the result the team secures against the champions.

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum Narteh has named a strong squad for this game.

Follow the LIVE UPDATES below



