LIVE UPDATES: Aduana Stars vs Great Olympics - GPL Week 7

Aduana Stars take on Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League matchday seven encounter.

The Ogya lads have picked up form winning a couple of games after drawing in their big game with Hearts of Oak.



The Dormaa based club defeated WAFA by 3-0 in matchday six of the Premier League.



Two goals from Emmanuel Gyamfi helped Aduana Stars in last week’s match.



At the Nana Agyemang Badu Park today, Aduana Stars aim to make it four wins out of four matches when as they host Accra Great Olympics.

Great Olympics are without a single win in their last three matches and are in dire need of a win.



Coach Annor Walker and his charges are expected to stage a fight to try and upset their red-hot opponent.



