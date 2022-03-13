LIVE UPDATES: Aduana Stars vs Hearts of Oak (Ghana Premier League)

GhanaWeb GPL live updates logo

Second-placed Aduana Stars welcome Accra Hearts of Oak to the Osagyefo Osedeayo Agyemang Badu II Park in Dormaa for the 2O21/2022 Ghana Premier League week 20 game.



Aduana Stars moved second on the Premier League table after beating King Faisal 1-0 in Kumasi to make their third successive victory in the ongoing season.



They will be seeking three points to keep up their hopes of catching leaders Asante Kotoko as they chase for their third Ghana Premier League title.



Hearts of Oak on the other hand have gained some momentum after beating their arch rivals Asante Kotoko to win the 2022 President’s Cup on Friday, March 4 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Samuel Boadu’s side are currently two points behind fourth-placed Bechem United after a hard-fought 2-1 win over WAFA on matchday 19.

Boadu will have to make at least one change to his side, with Sulley Muntari ruled out of the game due to injury.



The former Black Stars midfielder was the match-winner against WAFA as he scored a penalty – his first goal for the Phobians.



Follow the live updates below:



