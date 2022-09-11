1
LIVE UPDATES: Aduana vs Hearts of Oak (GPL WK1)

Sun, 11 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live updates of the Ghana Premier League 2022/2023 match week 1 encounter between Accra Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars.

Hearts of Oak hope to end their five-game losing streak on match day one at Dorma Park, where they have not won since 2014.

Hearts had a shaky start last season and went on to finish fifth on the table. This season, Samuel Boadu's charges would like to start on a high note, but they come into the game with a five-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Aduana Stars, on the other hand, are winless in 12 games in the league (9 draws, 5 defeats).

Their most recent victory came in March when they defeated Hearts of Oak 1-0 at home.

Aduana begin the season under the tutelage of experienced coach Paa Kwesi Fabin, who will be in charge for the second time.

During his first stint, Fabin led Aduana to a 2-0 victory over the Phobians at Nana Agyemang Badu Park. He hopes to start his second reign on a high note by winning again against the same opponents.

Follow the live updates below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
