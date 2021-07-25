LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs Berekum Chelsea (FA Cup)

Asante Kotoko SC

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 2020/2021 MTN FA Cup competition.

Giants Asante Kotoko have another opportunity to participate in the 2021/2022 CAF Inter-Club competition as they face Berekum Chelsea in the quarter-final phase of the FA Cup competition.



Having lost the ticket to participate in the CAF Champions League to their rivals Accra Hearts of Oak after finishing second in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League, the Porcupines have targeted the CAF Confederation Cup.



Asante Kotoko will host Berekum Chelsea at the Len Clay Sports Stadium in Obuasi today July 25, 2021, at 3 pm.



Berekum Chelsea on the other hand are bent on securing this season’s FA Cup trophy following their abysmal performance in the just ended Ghana Premier League season where they finished 10th.

Follow the live updates below:



