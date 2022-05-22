1
LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs Berekum Chelsea (GPL Week 30)

Kotoko Vs Berekum Chelsea 456 Kotoko vs Berekum Chelsea

Sun, 22 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live updates of the Ghana Premier League matchday 30 game between Asante Kotoko and Berekum Chelsea.

Asante Kotoko will aim at a win against Berekum Chelsea to move an inch closer to clinching the league title.

The reverse fixture between the two sides ended scoreless at Golden City Park.

Both teams have been inconsistent in their last five matches with Kotoko winning two, drawing 1, and losing two of theirs.

Chelsea have won 1, lost 3, and drew 1 of their last five matches.

However, Chelsea have failed to win any of their last three visits to Kumasi, losing 2-0 in their recent visit in 2021.

Kotoko leads the table with 56 points and a game in hand while Berekum Chelsea sit 9th with 40 points.

The Reds captain, Ismael Ganiyu as well as midfielder, Richmond lamptey returned to the matchday squad after their long injury layoff.

Follow the updates below



