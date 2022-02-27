LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs Dreams FC (GPLWK18)

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live coverage of the Ghana Premier League week 18 clash between Asante Kotoko and Dreams FC.
Kotoko are on four matches unbeaten run and would want to extend their good run to five in front of the home fans. While Dreams would want to build on their win over Medeama the last time out after losing two consecutive matches prior.
Dreams are yet to beat Kotoko on seven occasions since qualifying into the top tier in 2016. Kotoko have won all seven meetings.
The last two games have produced four goals each with Kotoko scoring three. Before that, Kotoko kept five successive clean sheets against Dreams.
14 points separate the two teams on the league log with Kotoko leading the standings with 37 points. Dreams FC are positioned 9th.
Follow the updates via the link below
- Watch highlights of Legon Cities draw with Hearts of Oak
- Sulley Muntari's search for first GPL win continues
- Prosper Narteh names Asante Kotoko starting XI for Dreams FC clash
- GPL preview: Hearts of Oak look to end winless run against Legon Cities at El Wak
- Hearts of Oak probable line against Legon Cities: Kofi Kordzi set to return to starting XI
- Read all related articles