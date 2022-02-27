LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs Dreams FC (GPLWK18)

L-R Fatawu Issahaku and Mudasiru Salifu

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live coverage of the Ghana Premier League week 18 clash between Asante Kotoko and Dreams FC.

Kotoko are on four matches unbeaten run and would want to extend their good run to five in front of the home fans. While Dreams would want to build on their win over Medeama the last time out after losing two consecutive matches prior.



Dreams are yet to beat Kotoko on seven occasions since qualifying into the top tier in 2016. Kotoko have won all seven meetings.



The last two games have produced four goals each with Kotoko scoring three. Before that, Kotoko kept five successive clean sheets against Dreams.



14 points separate the two teams on the league log with Kotoko leading the standings with 37 points. Dreams FC are positioned 9th.

