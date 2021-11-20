LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs Eleven Wonders (GPL)

Asante Kotoko SC

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.

League leaders Asante Kotoko will host Techiman Eleven Wonders today at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



The Porcupine Warriors will be playing their second home game in Kumasi for close to two years as they played their home games in the 2020/2021 season away from home due to the renovation of the Baba Yara Stadium.



Asante Kotoko have won their opening three games in the season and currently occupies the top position with nine points and will want to extend their lead with a win today following second-place King Faisal’s defeat on Friday.



Eleven Wonders on the other hand will be chafing their first win and the very first in Kumasi as they are yet to win a game at the Baba Yara Stadium.



The Techiman-based club has accumulated only two points after three games in the ongoing season.

They lost their opening game at home to Ashantigold at the Ohene Ameyaw in Techiman.



Follow the live updates below:



