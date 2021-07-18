LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks (GPL final day)

Asante Kotoko SC

Hello and welcome to our final coverage of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League games.

17th placed Elmina Sharks will face off with giants Asante Kotoko at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium for the final game in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



Sharks will have to beat Asante Kotoko who have already secured the second spot on the Ghana Premier League and has nothing to play for if they want to avoid relegation.



In the other games that will also kick off at 3pm, Liberty Professionals will host King Faisal in Sogakope while Medeama will clash Berekum Chelsea at the Akoon Community Park.



Legon Cities will play against Techiman Eleven Wonders while Bechem United will fight for a place in the league against Ebusua Dwarfs in Cape Coast.

Aduana Stars will also complete their 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League campaign with a home game against Karela United.



