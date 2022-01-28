LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs Great Olympics - GPL Week 15

Asante Kotoko host Olympics

League leaders, Asante Kotoko SC host Great Olympics in a tough game at the Baba Yara Stadium matchweek 15 Ghana Premier League at 3:00pm [15:00 GMT].

The Porcupines top the league log with 30 points, followed by Aduana Stars with 24 points as Bechem United, King Faisal Babes and Medeama SC are all on 23 points.



Kotoko are unbeaten in their last seven premiership matches since their only defeat of the season to Faisal on 5 December 2021. They have five wins and two draws since then.



Olympics are travelling from the capital to Kumasi sixth on the log with 22 points.



The self-acclaimed landlords have been boosted with the return of their star player Mawell Abbey Quaye who has picked some experience from the senior national team.



Olympics are also undefeated in their last seven premiership matches having won three and drawn four times in the process.



In their last four games against the Porcupines, Olympics have not lost claiming 2 wins and 2 draws.

The Accra based side come into this game on the back of a 2-0 victory over another Kumasi based club in Faisal last week.



It will be a keenly contested game as both teams are yet to lose a game in 2022.



