LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs. Karela United(GPL Week 22)

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live updates on the Ghana Premier League matchday 22 between Asante Kotoko and Karela United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Kotoko sit on top of the league log, leading second-place Bechem United who drew against Dreams FC by seven points. Hence, a win will stretch Kotoko’s lead to nine points.



The Reds have gone six matches without defeat (3 wins, 3 draws) scoring 10 goals and conceding only one in the process.



Karela United have been inconsistent, winning two, losing two, and drawing two in their last six matches.



The Ayinase based side's away record in the League has been less impressive – two defeats, one win in the last three away matches, scoring once (against WAFA).



The reverse fixture between the two ended 0-0 at Ayinase in the first round of the season.



The game kicks off at 18:00 GMT.





Follow the update below











