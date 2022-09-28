3
Menu
Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs Nsoatreman FC (Ghana Premier League)

Kotoko Jersey 23 Fc9D XIWIAE65gX Asante Kotoko

Wed, 28 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko host newly promoted side Nsoatreman FC in their betPawa Premier League Match Day One outstanding match at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

The match was postponed to make way for Kotoko’s Champions League preliminary round 1st leg qualifier against Rail Club du Kadiogo in Benin.

Asante Kotoko have not lost their matchday fixture since 2020/21 season where they beat Techiman Eleven Wonders and also won against Dreams FC in the 2021/22 season.

Both sides are coming into the season with new head coaches - Seydou Zerbo leads the Porcupines while former Ghanaian International Mohammed Gargo manages the new boys Nsoatreman FC.

Kotoko come into the match on the back of a 1-1 draw with Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

Follow the LIVE UPDATES below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
How a gravedigger was busted whiles trying to sell body parts for GH¢400
US embassy petitioned over alleged deportation of presidential staffer
Man goes blind in an attempt to kill prayerful mother with ‘juju’
Let's pray for Akufo-Addo, Ghana needs divine intervention - Anyidoho
Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10,000 for 24-hour trip to New York
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours
Why I married a whiteman - NSMQ mistress
Abronye DC 'shields' Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: