LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs WAFA (Ghana Premier League WK10)

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama (Red) in action against WAFA

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live updates of Asante Kotoko's Ghana Premier League week 10 encounter against WAFA at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors needed a brace from Cameroonian strike Frank Etuoga to down Legon Cities at the Dawu Park last weekend.



WAFA are struggling to keep their head afloat this term. The Academy boys ended their three-game losing run with a slim win over Medeama last Sunday.



WAFA have lost all their four away matches this season and would hope to avoid defeat this time.



They have been dreadful on the road and have conceded five goals in their last two away matches.

Meanwhile, Kotoko's firepower at home has doused after defeat to King Faisal and draw against RTU.



