0
Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Bechem United vs Asante Kotoko (GPL Week 19)

Asante Kotoko Beats Medeama 1 0 To Maintain Top Position.jfif Kotoko are leading the league table

Tue, 8 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kumasi Asante Kotoko make a tricky trip to Bechem to face in-form side Bechem United in a week 19 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.

The Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park will serve as the venue of attraction as Asante Kotoko look to consolidate their gains at the top.

Bechem United are fourth on the league but played a match less than Aduana Stars and Great Olympics who are second and third respectively.

Bechem have been invisible at home this season, losing none of their home matches. They have eight of the 18 matches, lost four and drew six.

They are confident of keeping their invincibility at home and keep their charge for a place in the top four of the league.

Kotoko and Bechem have met 13 times in the league with the Porcupines dominating with 9 victory. Bechem on the other hand have won three with only one game ending in a draw.

Follow the live update below

