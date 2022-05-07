0
Menu
Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Bechem United vs Hearts of Oak (GPL WK 28)

GLADSON AWAKO 098765456789 Hearts of Oak's Gladson Awako in action against Bechem United

Sat, 7 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to the GhanaWeb's live updates of the Ghana Premier League matchday 28 fixture between Bechem United and Hearts of Oak.

It is a second against the third affair at the Nana Fosu Gyabour Stadium as Bechem will look to have a firm grip on the second spot while Hearts will look to over the take them with a win.

The hosts occupy the second spot on the league table with 46 points while Hearts are third with 43 points. The latter could leapfrog the former based on head-to-head if they manage to win.

The reverse fixture between the two ended scoreless at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The home side head into the game from the backdrop of 2 wins, 2 draws, and a defeat in their last 5 matches.

The visitors, on the other hand, have won 3, lost 1, and drew 1 of their last five games.

Despite not being on seemly good form, Bechem United are yet to lose any of their homes games this season, winning 10 out of 13.

Fellow the updates below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Some joined Nollywood for prostitution, untrained ones pay for roles – Veteran actor
Bawumia, Kan Dapaah, Ayorkor Botchway, IGP, others mourn with Tobinco
Free SHS increasing Ghana's unemployment challenge - Asantehene
GhanaWeb's correspondent, McAnthony Dagyenga wins Malaria Excellence Award
MoMo users in Kumasi draw up ways to avoid E-Levy charges
A Plus reveals what Kwame Despite told him at a recent meeting
If I support Alan, is he not a human being? – Ken Agyapong fumes at detractors
Former GNPC boss Dr K.K. Sarpong to be sworn in as Offinso Paramount Chief
Meet the women behind these Ghanaian business moguls
Ghanaian CEO is building a fully-furnished 30-bed hostel for his workers for free
Related Articles: