LIVE UPDATES: Bechem United vs Hearts of Oak (GPL WK 28)

Hearts of Oak's Gladson Awako in action against Bechem United

Welcome to the GhanaWeb's live updates of the Ghana Premier League matchday 28 fixture between Bechem United and Hearts of Oak.

It is a second against the third affair at the Nana Fosu Gyabour Stadium as Bechem will look to have a firm grip on the second spot while Hearts will look to over the take them with a win.



The hosts occupy the second spot on the league table with 46 points while Hearts are third with 43 points. The latter could leapfrog the former based on head-to-head if they manage to win.



The reverse fixture between the two ended scoreless at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The home side head into the game from the backdrop of 2 wins, 2 draws, and a defeat in their last 5 matches.



The visitors, on the other hand, have won 3, lost 1, and drew 1 of their last five games.

Despite not being on seemly good form, Bechem United are yet to lose any of their homes games this season, winning 10 out of 13.



