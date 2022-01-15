LIVE UPDATES: Berekum Chelsea vs Asante Kotoko (GPL WK13)

Asante Kotoko SC

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live update of the Ghana Premier League matchday 13 fixture between Berekum Chelsea and Asante Kotoko.

The home side who are at the bottom half of the table face the league leaders, looking to maintain their unbeaten home record of 3 wins and five draws against Kotoko.



Also, Chelsea have not conceded in their last three home games but face a side who has scored 4 goals in their last two away matches.



The Blues are in poor form, winning just one of their last five league matches- lost two drew two.



Kotoko, on the other hand, are on blistering form winning four of their last five matches, drawing the remaining one. The Porcupines are on four games winning streak and will look to extend the impressive run.

