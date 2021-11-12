LIVE UPDATES: Bibiani Gold Stars vs Asante Kotoko (GPL)

Asante Kotoko SC

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.

The Miners in Bibiani will kick start the matchday three games today at the Dun’s Park against the record holders of the Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko.



Bibiani Gold Stars FC are yet to lose a game in their debut season in the Ghanaian topflight league after beating Berekum Chelsea on matchday one and drawing 1-1 with Medeama SC on matchday two.



The Porcupine Warriors have made it two games out of two and are currently on top of the Ghana Premier League table following their 3-1 win over Dreams FC and 2-0 win over Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Referee Maxwell Hanson has been tasked to officiate the game between the two teams who are yet to lose a game in the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.

Follow the live updates below:



