LIVE UPDATES: Black Stars vs Chile (2022 Kirin Cup)

Tue, 14 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A third place finished in the 2022 Kirin Cup is up for grabs as the Black Stars of Ghana battle the La Roja of Chile.

The Black Stars got here by virtue of a 4-1 mortification at the hands of the Blue Samurais of Japan on Friday.

Chile on the other hand, were handed a 2-0 defeat by one of Africa's rep in the 2022 World Cup, Tunisia.

The game against Japan was humiliating one for Ghana and coach Otto Addo will be hoping for a better results against the South Americans.

The two countries have no history as this is the first time they will be meeting.

The Black Stars have been boosted with the return of left back Baba Rahman who missed the game against Japan due to injury.

Coach Otto Addo is expected to give opportunities all members in the squad to tryout for the World Cup so there could be significant changes to the side that played against Japan.

Chile have no World Cup assignment but this game affords them an opportunity to experiment and audition some new talents in the team.

Follow the Live Updates here



