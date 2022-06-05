22
LIVE UPDATES: Central Africa Republic vs Ghana

Sun, 5 Jun 2022

After their 3-0 victory on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, the Black Stars of Ghana are back in action today against the Central African Republic.

It is the second game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and after an empathic opening day victory over Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium, coach Otto Addo’s side are hoping to keep a 100% record in the qualifiers.

The 3-0 victory over Madagascar has booted confidence and morale in the team’s camp with the players having some great time.

Ahead of the trip to Angola, Otto Addo whittled down the squad to 25 with Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo being the biggest casualty.

Central African Republic lost 2-1 to Angola and this home game present an opportunity to win or get a favorable win.

Their coach is taking inspiration from their famous win against Nigeria to motivate his players.

The Black Stars have no new injuries and it is expected to be a walk in the park for them.

Both countries have no met in a game yet so this is the first time they’ll be clashing.



Follow the live text commentary here:



