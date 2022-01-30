LIVE UPDATES: Egypt vs Morocco

Egypt are the Kings of African Football with 7 AFCONs

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb’s coverage of the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Two North African heavyweights will battle for a place in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations when Egypt and Morocco go head to head at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo on Sunday.



This will be the first meeting between the sides since 2017 when Morocco cruised to a comfortable 3-1 victory in the Africa Nations Championship qualifiers and the Atlas Lions will be hoping for a repeat of that result.



Carlos Queiroz's Egypt picked up their biggest result at the Africa Cup of Nations last Wednesday when they saw off tournament favourites Ivory Coast on penalties following a goalless 120 minutes.



In a game where clear-cut chances were at a premium, the Pharaohs came closest to breaking the deadlock when they hit the post in the first half, and with nothing to separate the sides after extra time, Mohamed Salah calmly converted his all-important penalty to condemn the Elephants to a 5-4 defeat on penalties.



This followed a decent run in the group stages, where they kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Nigeria on January 11 before claiming successive 1-0 wins over Guinea-Bissau and Sudan to finish runners-up in Group D.

Egypt are the most decorated side in Africa with a record seven Africa Cup of Nations titles — with their last triumph coming in 2010 — and they will look to keep the juggernaut rolling and go all the way once again 12 years later.



Follow the live updates below:



