LIVE UPDATES: Eleven Wonders vs Accra Hearts of Oak (GPL Matchday 30)

Eleven Wonders vs Hearts of Oak

Eleven Wonders take on Accra Hearts of Oak in an outstanding fixture at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in the Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of Oak lost their match against King Faisal at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend.



The Phobians were hoping for a victory in the game but were caught by surprise at the last minute.



Wonders on the other hand drew 0-0 with Legon Cities in their last league match.



The Techiman-based club are battling relegation in the GPL with 34 points from 31 matches and currently lie 16th.



A win for Wonders will send them to a safe spot away from the relegation drop.

Hearts of Oak’s coach has named Samuel Boadu has named Samuel Inkoom, Gladson Awako in his squad.



