1
Menu
Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Eleven Wonders vs Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko And Eleven Wonders Eleven Wonders vs Asante Kotoko

Mon, 21 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Eleven Wonders host Ghana Premier League leaders Asante Kotoko at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman on Monday, March 21, 2022.

The Porcupines have proven to be unstoppable this season as they seek to annex the GPL title.

Kotoko produced a five-star performance as they hammered Bibiani Gold Stars 5-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Eleven Wonders also produced their finest performance of the season to thrash AshantiGold 4-1 in Obuasi.

The Techiman based club who are bent on stopping the Porcupines from running away with the maximum three points can achieve their target if they are able to replicate last week’s performance against Kotoko.

Goalkeeper Kwame Baah makes his first appearance this season for Kotoko in place of Danlad Ibrahim.

Kotoko captain Abdul Ganiyu who missed last week’s clash also returns to replace to first-team action.

Follow the LIVE UPDATES below





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
It's time for disastrous Ofori-Atta to go home – Ablakwa
Black Stars players who have arrived in camp so far
Why the Black Stars are trending on social media
We are Ghana, we have what it takes to beat Nigeria - Black Stars coach Otto Addo
We are ready - Chris Hughton sends warning to Nigeria
I’ll sue the military band if the man I slapped isn’t arrested - Afia Schwarzenegger
'I'm safe in the custody of my own people' - Slain L/Cpl Nyame's words to girlfriend
Ghanaians slam GFA over inaccessibility of GFA app
Hearts of Oak's Dennis Korsah earns late Black Stars call-up
Partey gifts Gabby Otchere-Darko Arsenal jersey
Related Articles: