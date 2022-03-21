0
LIVE UPDATES: Eleven Wonders vs Asante Kotoko (Ghana Premier League)

Asante Kotoko And Eleven Wonders Eleven Wonders vs Asante Kotoko

Mon, 21 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Eleven Wonders host Ghana Premier League leaders Asante Kotoko at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman on Monday, March 21, 2022.

The Porcupines have proven to be unstoppable this season as they seek to annex the GPL title.

Kotoko produced a five-star performance as they hammered Bibiani Gold Stars 5-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Eleven Wonders also produced their finest performance of the season to thrash AshantiGold 4-1 in Obuasi.

The Techiman based club who are bent on stopping the Porcupines from running away with the maximum three points can achieve their target if they are able to replicate last week’s performance against Kotoko.

Goalkeeper Kwame Baah makes his first appearance this season for Kotoko in place of Danlad Ibrahim.

Kotoko captain Abdul Ganiyu who missed last week’s clash also returns to replace to first-team action.

Follow the LIVE UPDATES below

