LIVE UPDATES: Elmina Sharks vs Hearts of Oak, other matches - (GPL Week 8)

Elmina Sharks captain, Ismael Hammond battles Hearts of Oak's Kojo Obeng Junior

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live update of Ghana Premier League week 8 clash between Hearts of Oak and Elmina Sharks.

Hearts are in search of a first win of the season whereas Sharks will look to win at home to boost their survival chances.



The defending champions are the only side yet to win a game in the league so far. Three draws, two defeats are their record for the season. However, they have three matches shelved.



Hearts come into this game on the back of a 4-0 defeat to JS Saoura in the CAF Confederations Cup. The Phobians thus exited the competition in the play-off round.



The last time Elmina Sharks visited Hearts, the match ended 2-0 in favour of the latter.

They met again today at the Nduom Park in Elmina with Gladson Awako set to make his long-awaited debut for the Phobians.



Stay with us for live text commentary







