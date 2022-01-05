LIVE UPDATES: Ghana VS Algeria (pre-AFCON friendly)

Ghana engages African champions Algeria in pre-AFCON friendly today

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb’s comprehensive coverage of the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted in Cameroon.

The Black Stars end their preparations for the 2021 AFCON with a friendly game against defending champions Algeria.



Coach Milovan Rajevac and his team will host the Desert Foxes today, January 5, 2022, at the Education City Sports Stadium in Qatar.



The four-time African champions have been camping in Doha for the past three weeks and will be rounding off preparations with a test game against the African champions at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



Ghana will come up against a very strong Algeria side that won the Arab Cup just a few weeks ago in Qatar.

Follow the live updates below:



