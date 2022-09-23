4
LIVE UPDATES: Ghana v Brazil (Friendly)

Ghana Brazil1 Former Black Stars midfielder, Derek Boateng in action against Brazil in 2011

Fri, 23 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live updates of Ghana's international friendly game against Brazil.

Ghana face Brazil in what promises to be an intriguing pre-World Cup friendly in France at Stade Oceane in Le Have.

The Black Stars are in search of their first win against Brazi after losing all four previous meetings.

The games will be filled with superstars who need no introduction to football fans across the world and also young talents with so much potential and a high ceiling.

The 25,178 seated capacity is expected to have a full house after the tickets for the game has been reportedly sold out.

Ghana XI: Wollacott, Odoi, Djiku, Amartey, Gideon Mensah, Partey, D. Ayew, J. Ayew, Kudus, Afena-Gyan, Sulemana.

Brazil XI: Alisson, Eder Militao, Thiago Silver, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Lucas Pagueta, Neymar, Vinicius, Raphinha; Richarlison

Follow the live updates below:



