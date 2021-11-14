LIVE UPDATES: Ghana vs South Africa (World Cup Qualifiers)

Ghana faces South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium today

It’s a make or break for the Black Stars as they take on the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Coach Milovan Rajevac and his charges have their work cut out for them with only a win guaranteeing them a place in the next round of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.



South Africa are top of the group but could lose out on a place in the next round if they fall to the determined Black Stars side tonight.



Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey could not be passed fit for the game hence Ghana would have to do it without their star man.

Coach Milovan Rajevac has made two changes to the side that drew with Ethiopia with Djiku and Wakaso starting tonight.



Follow the live text commentary on GhanaWeb