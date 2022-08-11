LIVE UPDATES: Ghana vs USA (Women's U-20 World Cup)

The Black Princesses of Ghana

The Black Princesses of Ghana kickoff their 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup campaign against USA at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

Ghana are making their 7th appearance at the u-20 Women's World Cup and are bent on making an impact at the tournament.



The Black Princesses have failed to go past the group stages on five occasions and will hope to make it into the knockout stages this time.



USA also failed to make it from the first round in the last edition.



The Stars and Stripes have won the U-20 Women's World Cup on three occasions in 2002, 2008 and 2012.



Coach Fokou and his ladies are hoping to have a good start to their campaign.



Ghana is in Group D alongside Japan and the Netherland.

The Black Princesses will be without their captain, Evely Badu who is injured.



Follow the LIVE UPDATES below











