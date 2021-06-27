LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko

Hearts of Oak and their rivals Asante Kotoko are tied on top of the league log

It is one of the biggest games on the African continent. Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, the two most decorated team in the Ghana Premier League will this afternoon come face to face in a clash which has far more reaching consequences than just three points on the day.

Hearts of Oak under owner Togbe Afede have never been this close to a league title in more than 10 years. With only 4 games to the season, they know that only victory over their main rivals Asante Kotoko will guarantee a first title since 2009.



Kotoko under young and dynamic CE0 Nana Yaw Amponsah also want victory so bad. They are yet to win a title themselves in a while. And victory here will see them go top of the table and a big chance to win a league title.



For now, they are both tied on 56 points going into the game.



This is what has set the tone for a top of the table clash this afternoon.

Hearts are in top form and playing some beautiful football under coach Samuel Boadu but the Phobians know form guide means nothing in such games. It is the team that wants it the most over the 90 minutes that will win the day.



And we have Live Updates from the Accra Sports stadium which is admitting about 10,000 fans due to coronavirus restrictions.



The game kicks off at 3 pm GMT. Follow it in the link below.



