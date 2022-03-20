LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Ashgold (GPL WK21)

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live updates of the Ghana Premier League match week 21 clash between Hearts of Oak and Ashanti Gold.

The reverse fixture saw the Miners cruise to a comfortable 2-0 win over the Phobians at the Len Clay sports stadium.



Therefore, Hearts will be eyeing revenge in the fixture and also look to get back to winning ways after losing their last outing 1-0 to Aduana Stars.



For Ashanti Gold, they beat King Faisal 2-0 the last time and would want to maintain the momentum after going four matches without a win.



On the table, four points separate the two as rainbow lads sit 6th with 29 points while the Gold and Blacks are positioned 13th.



A win for both sides will be crucial for the season as it will aid either side to climb up on the table.














