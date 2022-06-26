LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Bechem United (MTN FA Cup final)

Accra Hearts of Oak host Bechem United in FA Cup final

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb's live coverage of the 2021/2022 MTN FA Cup competition.

All is set for the MTN FA Cup final between giants Accra Hearts of Oak and Bechem United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, June 26, 2022.



Accra Hearts of Oak after failing to defend their Ghana Premier League title and finishing outside the top four will have another opportunity to end their season with a major silverware.



Bechem United finished 3rd on the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League table making it one of their best campaigns in the last decade.



The Hunters after winning their maiden FA Cup trophy against Okwahu United in 2016 will have another chance to win the competition on Sunday.



However, Bechem faces a huge test against the record holders of the competition Hearts of Oak who are hoping to pick up the remaining ticket for Africa.

Out of the six players expected to light up the final today, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh will be the most motivated in the upcoming clash as today marks his 21st birthday.



This will be GhanaWeb's live text commentary of the season as the 2021/2022 Ghana football season ends today.



Follow the live updates of the game in the post below:



