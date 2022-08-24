1
LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Berekum Chelsea (GHALCA TOP6)

Berekum Chelsea Hearts Oaak Hearts of Oak vs Berekum Chelsea (GHALCA TOP6)

Wed, 24 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak come up against Berekum Chelsea in their second group game of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA)'s top 6 tournament at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Medeama in their opening match on Sunday.

Hearts of Oak fielded their youth team in the match and lost the game so would be hoping to better their performance in the second leg.

Berekum Chelsea won their first game by 2-0 against Medeama in their opening game in the group of three.

The GHALCA top six is a mini tournament that is set to prepare clubs who finished the top half of the table ahead of the new season.

Hearts finished sixth last season but earned a ticket to represent Ghana at the CAF Confederations Cup by winning the FA Cup.

The Phobians will be missing the services of Daniel Afriyie, Gladson Awako, Dennis Korsah and Suraj Seidu who are on national assignment.

Follow the live updates below





