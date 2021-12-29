LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Berekum Chelsea (GPL outstanding game)

GhanaWeb GPL live updates logo

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb’s coverage of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.

Defending champions Accra Hearts of Oak will be in action today against Berekum Chelsea at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



The game between Accra Hearts of Oak and Berekum Chelsea is the outstanding Ghana Premier League Matchweek 5 game.



The fixture was postponed due to the Phobians participation in the CAF competition preliminary matches.



Accra Hearts of Oak are 13th on the league table with 10 points after playing seven games this season.



Berekum Chelsea on the other hand occupies the 11th position on the table with eleven points after playing nine games.

Hearts of Oak are playing in Cape Coast because of the supposed renovation work ongoing at the Accra Sports Stadium as claimed by the National Sports Authority.



They will miss their first-choice goalkeeper, Richard Attah who is in the camp of the Black Stars preparing for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Follow the live updates below:



