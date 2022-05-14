LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Dreams FC (FA CUP semi-finals)

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb's coverage of the 2021/2022 MTN FA Cup Competition.

Defending champions, Accra Hearts of Oak continue their journey to defend their title on Saturday, May 14, 2022, against Dreams Football Club in the semi-finals.



The Phobians who realistically have lost the Ghana Premier League to rivals Asante Kotoko are looking at the MTN FA Cup competition in an attempt to salvage their reason.



Dreams FC advanced to the semi-final stage of the MTN FA CUP for the very first time in their history after beating Division One League side Kotoku Royals 2-1 at the Dawu Theatre of Dreams.



The Dawu-based club are hoping to win their first trophy in the Ghanaian top-flight league but they must do it against the record holders of the FA Cup competition.



Hearts of Oak have already won one trophy in the ongoing season after beating rivals Asante Kotoko 2-1 in the 2022 President's Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium.

A win for Hearts of Oak against Dreams FC will also keep their hopes of qualifying for the CAF Confederation Cup alive.



Follow the live updates below:



