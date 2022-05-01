6
Menu
Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Dreams FC (GPL WK27)

Video Archive
Sun, 1 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Ghana Premier League match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC.

The defending champions have almost lost their title but there is top four to be played and the Phobians will go all-out for it.

The Phobians are currently sixth on the league with a win being the ideal result to push them back into the top four.

Dreams haven't been playing well recently, with no wins in their last five games. Management was forced to appoint Ignatius Osei-Fosu as head coach and he would love to win his first game against Hearts.

Earlier in the season, the two teams played a thrilling 2-2 draw in Dawu. Hearts of Oak needed a 95th-minute stunner from Salim Adams to salvage a point last time out.

Hearts have also lost just one of their 13 home games this season and will look to continue this their impressive record.

Samuel Boadu has yet to defeat Dreams as coach of Hearts, with one defeat and one draw in two games. Dreams FC can take inspiration from this.



Follow the live text commentary below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
We shall take over the streets if we fail in court – Okudzeto Ablakwa
E-Levy: Some Ghanaians cry over being charged for GH¢100 threshold transactions
How the story of a Ghanaian engineer in Libya compelled Rwanda to sign asylum seekers’ deal with UK
Sefa Kayi clashes with Pratt over Rawlings
How the rivalry between Ghana’s Nkrumah and Togo’s Olympio killed the dream of a united Africa
Elizabeth Ohene takes on Barker-Vormawor, MFWA in latest address to the BBC
I will do the coup myself' - Oliver Barker-Vormawor issues fresh threats
Their behaviour mimics 'brutal dictatorship' - Mahama's damning verdict on Akufo-Addo government
266 MPs participated in the approval of E-Levy - Godfred Dame to Minority
Akufo-Addo sacks Fisheries Commission boss
Related Articles: