LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Dreams FC (GPL WK27)

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Ghana Premier League match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC.

The defending champions have almost lost their title but there is top four to be played and the Phobians will go all-out for it.



The Phobians are currently sixth on the league with a win being the ideal result to push them back into the top four.



Dreams haven't been playing well recently, with no wins in their last five games. Management was forced to appoint Ignatius Osei-Fosu as head coach and he would love to win his first game against Hearts.



Earlier in the season, the two teams played a thrilling 2-2 draw in Dawu. Hearts of Oak needed a 95th-minute stunner from Salim Adams to salvage a point last time out.



Hearts have also lost just one of their 13 home games this season and will look to continue this their impressive record.

Samuel Boadu has yet to defeat Dreams as coach of Hearts, with one defeat and one draw in two games. Dreams FC can take inspiration from this.







Follow the live text commentary below



