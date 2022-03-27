0
LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Elmina Sharks( MTN FA Cup Round of 16)

Hearts Of Oak Vs Elmina Sharks Hearts of Oak's Kwakwo Obeng Jnr battle Elmina Sharks captain Ismael Hammond

Sun, 27 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live update of the MTN FA Cup round 16 encounters between Hearts of Oak and Elmina Sharks.

In the round 32 stages, holders Hearts of Oak eliminated Golden Kickers, beating the lower tier side 5-2 to keep their mission of defending the title on course.

Whereas, Elmina Sharks beat Nzema Kotoko 3-0 to set up the tie against the Rainbow lads.

Sharks would have their revenge on their cards after the Phobians halted their hopes of winning the domestic league cup last season.

The two Ghana Premier League sides are having a challenging season as Hearts sit 13 points from the top while Sharks are positioned at the rock bottom of the log.

Therefore, winning the FA Cup and securing a spot to represent Ghana in the AF Confederations Cup will mean everything to either side.

Follow the update here



