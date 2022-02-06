LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Great Olympics (GPL WK16)

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Welcome to GhanaWeb's coverage of the Ghana Premier League matchday 16 encounter between Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics.
Hearts after an inconsistent run of results will want to maintain their momentum from the win against King Faisal.
Olympics, similarly, will aim at beating their direct rivals to claim their first win in four games after recording three straight draws.
The match that sees two of the biggest teams based in Accra go head-to-head is dubbed as the Ga Mantse derby.
Hearts, 6th, will be looking to climb up the league log while Olympics,7th, would want to leapfrog their neighbours with a point separating them.
The Wonder club are unbeaten in the last two meetings between the two teams, recording a win and a draw in the 2020/2021 GPL season.
Follow the updates below
