LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Karela United (Ghana Premier League Week 30)

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Accra Hearts of Oak after being cleared by the Ghana Health Service to play football again will host Karela United for the matchday 30 game in the ongoing season.



The Ghana Premier League defending champions who have played two games less than second-placed Bechem United and third-placed Medeama SC will have a chance to move up the ladder with a win against Karela.



Coach Kobby Mensah and his Karela United side are looking forward to bettering their standings on the league table as they are only six points away from second-placed Bechem United.



Karela United are currently occupying the 8th position after 30 games, but are tied on 44 points with 7th placed Great Olympics and 9th placed Legon Cities.



The Phobians' last game was a 1-0 victory against Michael Osei's Bibiani Gold Stars and will be looking forward to giving their fans another reason

Accra Hearts of Oak will be playing against their marksman Daniel Afriyie Barnieh in today's game against Karela United.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is currently in the camp of the Black Stars preparing for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central African Republic.



