5
Menu
Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Medeama

Video Archive
Sat, 2 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb's coverage of the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.

Defending champions Hearts of Oak welcome Tarkwa-based Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium for the Ghana Premier League matchday twenty-three fixture.

The Phobians managed to pick a point mid-week against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City park while Medeama defeated King Faisal by 1-0 at the Akoon Park on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Hearts of Oak go into the game for revenge after losing the reverse fixture on matchday six by a lone goal.

The defending champions are currently behind Medeama on the league table with 33 points in the seventh position.

A win could see them level up on points with the Tarkwa-based side currently occupying the sixth position with 36 points.

The Phobians defeated Medeama 2-0 in their last visit to the Accra Sports Stadium in a league game in the 2020/21 season.

Medeama in their last two trips away from home managed to pick a point against Karela United and a defeat to Bibiani Gold Stars.





Follow the live updates below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
E-Levy Passage: Here’s how this NDC MP was ‘tricked’ into nearly absenting himself from parliament
Suspected gunman arrested, weapon retrieved - Police
‘False’ 10,000 km roads claim: How Akufo-Addo mocked Minority MPs during SoNA
IK Acheampong's last meal before his execution in 1979
Man brandishing pistol on Accra-Cape Coast Road assaults another
'You will withdraw' - Ablakwa, Afenyo-Markin exchange words in Parliament
Africa's Top 10 teams in latest FIFA World Ranking
Why former President Kufuor described Hassan Ayariga as Ghana’s ‘shadow president’
INTERPOL nabs Ghanaian gospel musician in Cotonou
Why NDC didn’t call for division during E-Levy approval
Related Articles: