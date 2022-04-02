LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Medeama

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb's coverage of the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.

Defending champions Hearts of Oak welcome Tarkwa-based Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium for the Ghana Premier League matchday twenty-three fixture.



The Phobians managed to pick a point mid-week against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City park while Medeama defeated King Faisal by 1-0 at the Akoon Park on Thursday, March 31, 2022.



Hearts of Oak go into the game for revenge after losing the reverse fixture on matchday six by a lone goal.



The defending champions are currently behind Medeama on the league table with 33 points in the seventh position.



A win could see them level up on points with the Tarkwa-based side currently occupying the sixth position with 36 points.



The Phobians defeated Medeama 2-0 in their last visit to the Accra Sports Stadium in a league game in the 2020/21 season.

Medeama in their last two trips away from home managed to pick a point against Karela United and a defeat to Bibiani Gold Stars.











Follow the live updates below:



