1
Menu
Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Skyy FC (MTN FA Cup)

Hearts1 1 Accra Hearts of Oak

Thu, 14 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Defending champions Accra Hearts of Oak take on Skyy FC at the Accra Sports Stadium in the 2021/22 MTN FA Cup.

Skyy FC made it to the quarter-final of the FA Cup after they recorded an impressive 2-0 win over Eleven Wise in the round of 16 stages.

Hearts of Oak made progress after they earned a win via penalty shootouts against Elmina Sharks in their round of 16 stage encounter.

The Phobians have been boosted with the return of Salifu Ibrahim who has been included in the squad for the match.

New signing, Samuel Inkoom has been handed a starting role in this game as the Phobians seek to make it to the next round.

Accra Hearts of Oak are hoping to salvage their season by defending their FA Cup title as 16 points separate them and their rivals Asante Kotoko making it a more difficult task for the Phobians to win the league.

A win for Hearts of Oak against Skyy FC will see them face Dreams FC in the semifinal of the MTN FA Cup.

Follow the LIVE UPDATES below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Patient detention' room uncovered at St. Joseph Hospital - Report
Ghana have turned us into training horses - Nigerians slam Super Eagles over Mexico friendly
Nigerians unhappy with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka after he explained Yuroba name
GFA to appoint Otto Addo as substantive Black Stars coach - Reports
'Abused' woman calls off marriage 3 days before her wedding
Kofi Adoma regrets treachery, appreciates wife for her composure during ‘turmoil’
Supreme Court's 5-2 decision confusing – Prof. Kwaku Asare
Lebanese Embassy reacts to video of citizen threatening to behead Ghanaian man
Assin North MP must face law like Adamu Sakande - Godfred Dame
Assin North MP must face law like Adamu Sakande - Godfred Dame
Related Articles: