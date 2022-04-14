LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Skyy FC (MTN FA Cup)

Accra Hearts of Oak

Defending champions Accra Hearts of Oak take on Skyy FC at the Accra Sports Stadium in the 2021/22 MTN FA Cup.

Skyy FC made it to the quarter-final of the FA Cup after they recorded an impressive 2-0 win over Eleven Wise in the round of 16 stages.



Hearts of Oak made progress after they earned a win via penalty shootouts against Elmina Sharks in their round of 16 stage encounter.



The Phobians have been boosted with the return of Salifu Ibrahim who has been included in the squad for the match.



New signing, Samuel Inkoom has been handed a starting role in this game as the Phobians seek to make it to the next round.

Accra Hearts of Oak are hoping to salvage their season by defending their FA Cup title as 16 points separate them and their rivals Asante Kotoko making it a more difficult task for the Phobians to win the league.



A win for Hearts of Oak against Skyy FC will see them face Dreams FC in the semifinal of the MTN FA Cup.



Follow the LIVE UPDATES below



