LIVE UPDATES: Inter Allies vs Asante Kotoko (Ghana Premier League)

Kotoko are taking on Inter Allies

Hello and welcome our coverage of the last game of matchday 29 of the Ghana Premier League.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko makes a trip to Dawu to face struggling side Inter Allies who need a win at all cost to stand a chance of slipping to the second tier of Ghana football.



Kotoko also need a win at to keep up the chase with Hearts of Oak who have opened a three-point lead after a 2-0 victory over Medeama.



The big news is that goalkeeper Razak Abalora is back in post after a difficult spell with the Black Stars.



Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama is also among the starters and fans will be counting on him to produce another good display.

Kotoko are 50 points and goes into this game on the back of a victory over regional rivals AsantiGold.



Follow the live update below



