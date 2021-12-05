LIVE UPDATES: JS Saroua vs Hearts of Oak ( CAF Confederations Cup)

Hearts won the first leg 2-0

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the CAF Confederations Cup match between JS Saroua of Algeria and Ghana’s league champions Accra Hearts of Oak.

Hearts head into the game with a 2-0 advantage with a favourable win needed to get them into the group phase of the competition.



Last time Hearts were in Algeria, they conceded six goals and will be hoping that today’s story will be different.



Alread, there seem to be some hostility between the two club with allegations of juju levelled against Hearts of Oak by their host.



Hearts however promised to keep their cool and ensure that they leave Algeria with a favourable result.



Coach Samuel Boadu has made three changes to the team to the side that played in Ghana with Richard Attah and Salifu Ibrahim starting on the bench.

Hearts eleven



Richard Baidoo, Fatawu Mohammed, William Denkyi, James Sewornu, Alhassan Mohammed, Raddy Ovouka, Salim Adams, Ansah Botwe, Agyenim Boateng, Kofi Kordzi and Afriyie Barnieh.



