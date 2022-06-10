10
Menu
Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Japan vs Ghana (Kirin Cup)

Blackstars Teampick Bbp1050 1 Black Stars

Fri, 10 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to GhanaWeb's Live updates of Game 2 of the Kirin Cup between Ghana and Japan at the Misaki Park Stadium.

This will be the third meeting between the two in recent years. The previous two ended in a win each.

Japan's win came in 2013, beating Ghana 3-1 in a friendly while Ghana revenged the defeat with a 2-0 win in 2018.

After four years, the two countries lock horns again in a friendly but this time there is a trophy at stake.

Kirin Cup is a four nations tournament hosted by Japan. Ghana, Chile, and Tunisia are the three other participants in the competition.

Tunisia are through to the finals after beating 2-0 Chile in Game 1 and would wait to know their opponent for the final on June 14.

Australian referee, Kurt Ams has been appointed to officiate the match.

Kurt will be assisted by compatriot James Lindsay as Assistant line 1 and Jasem Abdulla Yousef Abdulla Al-Ali from the United Arab Emirates(UAE) as line 2.

The fourth official for the game is SATO Ryuji from Japan while Ahmed Eisa Mohamed Dawish from UAE will be in charge of the Video Assistant Referee.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George ‘teases’ as pro-LGBTQ+ billboard is pulled down
Adom-Otchere lives by his stomach – Togbe Afede jabs
Why Togbe Afede gave Adom-Otchere his BMW 7 series for his wedding
Dancehall giant Sonni Balli is dead
E-Levy and 'failed' John Mahama are our weapons for election 2024 - Nana Akomea
Businessman claims ownership of Medikal’s mansion; drags him, others to court
Confusion rocks NDC over Duffour’s Ahotor project
Captain Smart slams Adom-Otchere
Williams brothers hang out with their grand parents in Ghana
Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim Moroccan girlfriend
Related Articles: