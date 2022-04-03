3
LIVE UPDATES: King Faisal vs Asante Kotoko

Sun, 3 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb's coverage of the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.

King Faisal host Asante Kotoko in the Kumasi derby on matchday 23 of the 2021/2021 Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

King Faisal and Asante Kotoko will face for the third time, this season, at Kumasi's Baba Yara Stadium.

King Faisal stunned Kotoko with a 3-2 league win before defeating the Porcupine Warriors 1-0 in the MTN FA Cup earlier in the season and they will seek a third triumph this weekend.

King Faisal will need a remarkable performance to beat Kotoko, who are anticipated to come out firing to win three points.

Since the back-to-back victories, a lot has changed. King Faisal are no longer in contention for the crown, as they are currently ranked 10th.

They have only won one of their previous five games, a poor showing when compared to Kotoko, who are unbeaten in seven games, with their last defeat coming almost two months ago.

The Porcupine Warriors are currently first on the Ghana Premier League table with forty-six points while King Faisal are teenth on the table with twenty-nine points.

Faisal are seeking another win to complete an unblemished season against Kotoko for the first time since 2009.

Following Thursday’s draw, Kotoko now leads the table with eight points. Losing versus King Faisal will allow Bechem United and Aduana Stars to close the gap even more. Hearts of Oak will begin to believe as well.



Follow the live updates below:



