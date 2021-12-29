LIVE UPDATES: King Faisal vs Kotoko (FA Cup)

Asante Kotoko SC

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb’s coverage of the 2021/2022 MTN FA Cup competition.

Asante Kotoko will clash with King Faisal again for the second time in the ongoing season at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the Round of 64 stages of the MTN FA Cup competitions.



The Porcupine Warriors will get an opportunity to avenge the defeat they suffered to King Faisal in the league earlier this season when the two Kumasi-based sides face each other in the FA Cup match at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday.



Kotoko tasted their first defeat in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season to King Faisal after losing 3-2 at home.



King Faisal will be looking forward to making it two wins against their city neighbours as Asante Kotoko will miss their star man Fabio Gama Dos Santos in the upcoming game.



Fabio Game will miss the game because of the injury he sustained in Kotoko’s 1-0 win over WAFA last weekend.

King Faisal owner, Alhaji Karim Grusah has promised that they will use Asante Kotoko to celebrate the Christmas festivities with another victory.



Follow the live updates below:



