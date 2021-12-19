LIVE UPDATES: Legon Cities vs Asante Kotoko - Ghana Premier League week 9

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama(White) in action against Legon Cities

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live updates of Legon Cities versus Asante Kotoko Ghana Premier League matchday 9 fixture at the Theather of Dreams in Dawu.

Kotoko are yet to win any of their last three games drawing two and losing. The home has also failed to score in their four straight games.



Kotoko did the double over the Royals last season, winning both games by the same scoreline 1-0. The Porcupines would want to repeat the feat this season.



For Legon Cities, they will hope to claim what will be their first win since matchday two. They have recorded three defeats, three draws since their last victory.



A win for either side out them into winning back to winning ways.

