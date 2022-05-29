LIVE UPDATES: Madeama vs Asante Kotoko (GPL WK 31)

Kotoko's George Mfegue inaction against Medeama

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live updates of the Ghana Premier League matchday 31 between Medeama and Asante Kotoko.

The home side will be aiming at trimming the points difference between them and their opponent to 3 points.



Asante Kotoko, who at some point led Medeama by 15 points, has seen the gap trimmed down to 6 points due to a dip in form.



The Porcupines have lost three of their last five games, winning one and drawing one.



Medeama, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last five matches winning three and drawing two.



They currently sit second on the league standings with 50 points and will hope to beat Kotoko to better their chances of winning the league.

The reverse fixture between the two ended in a narrow 1-0 win for Kotoko.



The two-time African Champions must negotiate for points at Tarkwa to maintain the points gap between them.



Follow the updates below







