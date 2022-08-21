LIVE UPDATES: Medeama vs Hearts of Oak (GHALCA TOP6)

Medeama vs Hearts of Oak GHALACA TOP6

Hearts of Oak face Medeama in their opening group game of the Ghana League Clubs Association(GHALCA)'s top 6 tournaments at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts would go tied with Berekum Chelsea if they beat the Tarkwa based-side while the latter will be hoping to get back to winning ways after losing their opening game in the group of three.



The GHALCA top six is a mini tournament that is set to prepare clubs who finished the top half of the table ahead of the new season.



Hearts finished sixth last season but earned a ticket to represent Ghana at the CAF Confederations Cup by winning the FA Cup.



The Phobians will be missing the services of Daniel Afriyie, Gladson Awako, Dennis Korsah and Suraj Seidu who are on national assignment.



Meanwhile, Medeama have all their arsenals available for the game.

